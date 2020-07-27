Ghana: 75 SHS Students in Western Region Test COVID-19 Positive

25 July 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Clement Adzei Boye

Sekondi — Seventy-five Senior High School (SHS) students in the Western Region have tested positive to COVID-19, which has affected 14 educational institutions in the region.

The students, who tested positive for the disease, form part of 324 students, whose samples have been collected for testing by health authorities.

Nsein SHS in the Nzema East municipality has the highest of 26 positive cases, followed by Shama SHS, 19, Adiembra and Asankragwa Nursing and Midwifery Training School, six each, Archbishop Porter, four and St Augustine's SHS, Bogoso, three.

Others are Ahantaman SHS, St John's, and Sekondi College, two each, while, Fijai SHS, Prestea SHS, Fiaseman SHS, Huni Valley SHS and the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) had one each.

Nsein SHS recorded the highest negative cases of 56 out of the 82 samples collected at the school, Archbishop Porter recorded 23 negative cases with 72 pending results out of the 99 samples collected.

The Western Regional Director of Health Service, Dr Jacob Mahama, released the report on COVID-19, at a media encounter held in Sekondi.

He said the Tarkwa -Nsuaem municipality, during the period, recorded 566 suspected cases, 639 positive cases with 4,627 negative cases while 1,342 cases were pending out of the 6,608 samples collected.

Dr Mahama said Sekondi -Takoradi recorded 1,682 suspected cases, 1,860 negatives, 632 positives, with 992 cases pending out of the 3,414 samples taken.

"Wassa Amenfi West recorded 387 suspected cases, 370 negatives, 442 positives with 102 pending out of the 914 samples taken while Effia- Kwesimintsim also had 255 suspected cases, 431, negatives, 275 positives, while 151 cases are pending out of the 857 sample taken," he said.

Dr Mahama said the report showed that there were 4,474 suspected cases, 8,994 negatives, 2,467 positives with 4,330 cases pending, while 11,317 contacts had been traced out of the 11,399 listed.

For the regional summary as at June 30, he, said, the Regional Situational Reported (SITREP) showed 1,556 confirmed cases, 1,464 discharged and with three dead.

Dr Mahama indicated that "the directorate will continue to operate in order to render our invaluable healthcare services to all and sundry in our dear region and country".

He said, "The health sector has been badly affected by the restrictive nature of the preventive protocols that we all need to observe to survive the pandemic and stop the spread to others that have not been affected."

Dr Mahama said the Ghana Health Service had put in place measures to protect its workers, including a shift system for non-clinical and administrative staff, holding of meetings by ZOOM and teams, training of staff in Infection prevention and control protocol, and strictly adhering to the President's preventive protocol on the disease.

Caption: Dr Mahama (middle) addressing journalists at the media encounter, flanked by Deputy Director, Clinical Care Dr Atsu Dodor, and ( right) Deputy Director of Public Health, Dr Kofi Asemanyi-Mensah

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
7 Days of Mourning For Former Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.