Sudan: Chief of Staff Praises Progress of Sudanese - Jordanian Relations

25 July 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Osman Al-Hussein, has praised the relations between Sudan and Jordan and the efforts exerted by the Ambassador of Jordan to Khartoum for consolidating the relations between the two countries.

This came when the Chief of Staff received in his office Saturday the Ambassador of Jordan, Mahmoud Al-Khazaela on the occasion of his office term in Sudan.

Ambassador Al-Khazaela affirmed his country's keenness to strengthen further its relations with Sudan, especially in the fields of military cooperation and the exchange of experiences, praising the national roles played by the Sudanese Armed Forces in the current historical stage that Sudan,

He wished continuous stability and progress for Sudan.

