Sudan: Group of Persons Arrested in Case of Officers of 28 Ramadan, 1990

Khartoum — The Attorney General has announced the arrest of a group of accused persons in the case of the killing of officers in 28 Ramadan 1990 after investigations carried out with more than 90 witnesses.

The Attorney General has made a field visit to the possible mass grave of 28 Armed Forces' officers of 28 Ramadan 1990, which contains the remains of 28 Armed Forces officers who were extrajudicially executed in the year 1990.

The Attorney General indicated in a statement to the media that a team composed of 23 experts from different specializations, such as archaeologists, geologists, forensic medicine, criminal evidence and crime scene teams, are now conducting the search and checking operations to identify possible causes of death and to take samples for the purpose of DNA testing.

He said that Initial indications refer to the existence of a mass grave in a manner in which human dignity was not observed, nor the necessary measures to bury the bodies of the martyrs.

The Attorney General affirmed that the procedures are being carried out according to the international standards, adding that the completion of these procedures would last for four weeks.

The Attorney General explained that the investigations included statements of 94 witnesses, adding that a criminal case was filed in the light of the investigations besides the arrest of a number of accused persons.