Malawi: Immigration Officials Arrest Salima Sugar Foreign Workers

Salima — Barely a day after Minister of Homeland Security Richard Chimwendo Banda stormed Salima Sugar Company, where it was transpired that most foreign workers at the factory do not have work permits, Immigration officials on Wednesday arrested the Indians in question.

Department of Immigration Spokesperson, Joseph Chauwa confirmed the development to Malawi News Agency (Mana) that the Indian nationals have indeed been arrested.

He was however non committal to disclose how many Indians have been arrested and charges levelled against them.

Greenbelt Authority Spokesperson, Maganizo Mazeze said in a separate interview that the immigration officials arrested over 50 foreigners from the factory.

He said the Greenbelt Authority being a minor shareholder of the company was notified of the arrest.

Mazeze said they are engaging all relevant authorities to have the issue sorted as soon as possible so as not to paralyze operations at the company.

He said the Authority is yet to learn the charge levelled against the arrested foreign nationals whom he said most were Indians.

When Minister of Homeland Security visited the factory on Tuesday morning, it was discovered that over 60 Indian nationals including some top management officials do not have work permits, a development he described as unfortunate.

The Minister said his visit was not meant to scare away investors in the country but to make sure that foreigners abide by the laws of Malawi.

He said his aim was not to torture anyone but to make sure that all expatriates working in the country have proper documents before they start working in the country.