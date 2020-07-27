Malawi: Woman Dies in Hit and Run Accident

27 July 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Daniel Sankhulani

Chikwawa — A 25-year-old woman has died after being hit by a motor vehicle along East Bank earth road in Chikwawa District.

The deceased, Egelesi Square, met her fate on Wednesday at Mfera Primary School.

Chikwawa Police Station, Deputy Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Dickson Matemba said Friday morning that Square boarded a bicycle-taxi, popularly known as Shapa and she was going to Dembo market.

He said the bicycle was hit from behind by unknown vehicle which was driven by unknown driver who escaped without rendering any assistance.

"Due to an impact, Square sustained a fracture on a hip and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Chikwawa District hospital. The bicycle-taxi operator is said to have escaped unhurt," Matemba said.

He added that a postmortem on Square's body revealed that death was due to loss of blood.

Square came from Jimloja Village in Traditional Authority (TA) Katunga in Chikwawa District.

"We are warning all drivers to observe speed limits and road signs to avoid accidents," he said

Police in the district have since launched a manhunt for the driver to answer the charge of causing death by reckless driving.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
7 Days of Mourning For Former Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.