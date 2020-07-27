Malawi: Woman Dies in Hit and Run Accident

Chikwawa — A 25-year-old woman has died after being hit by a motor vehicle along East Bank earth road in Chikwawa District.

The deceased, Egelesi Square, met her fate on Wednesday at Mfera Primary School.

Chikwawa Police Station, Deputy Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Dickson Matemba said Friday morning that Square boarded a bicycle-taxi, popularly known as Shapa and she was going to Dembo market.

He said the bicycle was hit from behind by unknown vehicle which was driven by unknown driver who escaped without rendering any assistance.

"Due to an impact, Square sustained a fracture on a hip and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Chikwawa District hospital. The bicycle-taxi operator is said to have escaped unhurt," Matemba said.

He added that a postmortem on Square's body revealed that death was due to loss of blood.

Square came from Jimloja Village in Traditional Authority (TA) Katunga in Chikwawa District.

"We are warning all drivers to observe speed limits and road signs to avoid accidents," he said

Police in the district have since launched a manhunt for the driver to answer the charge of causing death by reckless driving.