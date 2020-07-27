Zimbabwe: Armed Robbers Raid City Medical Centre

Armed robbers raided Trauma Centre medical facility in Borrowdale early Saturday morning and got away with a safe containing an undisclosed amount of cash and several cellphones.

The incident occurred between 2am and 4am and it is believed that the armed robbers were between eight and 12.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the armed robbers who are still at large.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"We are carrying out investigations in which armed robbers raided the Trauma Centre and got away with a safe containing undisclosed amount of cash and various cellphones yesterday (Saturday) between 2 and 4am," he said.

"The armed robbers first attacked a security guard before attacking a doctor and some staff. They were travelling in a Toyota Fortuner and another unidentified smaller car."

The gang took the safe and various cellphones.

It is alleged that a senior official at the centre was informed and when he went to the scene he came across the robbers and chased them with his vehicle.

The robbers dumped the Toyota Fortuner after it was involved in an accident in the Borrowdale area and escaped using the other getaway vehicle. A report was then made to the police, who are still investigating the case.

CCTV footage circulating on social media taken around 3:18am shows one of the armed robbers entering the reception area before pointing what appears to be a gun at a woman manning the area.

The woman was wearing a red uniform, while the robbers had their faces covered with masks, woollen hats and caps.

Three other robbers joined before they tied the woman's hands with a white cable tie. They then started to ransack the reception area while some of their colleagues went to the offices at the back of the premise.

Meanwhile, police last Wednesday arrested three men in Plumtree on allegations of smuggling two vehicles and an assortment of goods in a container.

Police arrested the trio after their truck broke down due to a tyre puncture at Hebron residential area.

Investigations are still in progress.

Three other men were also arrested for violating Covid-19 lockdown measures last Wednesday along Limpopo River, Beitbridge after they smuggled 175 litres of petrol from South Africa. They were charged with importing hazardous substances without a licence.