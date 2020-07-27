Liberia: Pres. Weah Salutes All Liberians On 173rd Independence Day

26 July 2020
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY TO ALL LIBERIANS

On behalf of the First Lady of the Republic of Liberia, Madam Clar Marie Weah, the Government of the Republic of Liberia and in my own name, I extend heartfelt compliments and wish all Liberians at home and in the diaspora a Happy Independence Day.

As the President of the country, I seize this occasion to urge all Liberians to use this historic day to strengthen our bonds of unity and forge ahead to consolidate the gains we have made together as one people over the past 173 years since the nation became the first independent Republic in Africa.

I also beseech all citizens of faith including Christians, Muslims, traditionalists, etc. to offer prayers and kneel in supplication to God for peace, prosperity and happiness for the nation particularly in these difficult times of a global pandemic.

Liberians are a strong and determined people, with our resilience and the blessings of the Almighty God, we will overcome all trials and tribulations besetting our country and see even better days ahead.

Let us glean strength from these words of our National Anthem:

WITH GOD ABOVE

OUR RIGHTS TO PROVE

WE WILL OVER ALL PREVAIL

Happy Independence Day!!!

His Excellency George Manneh Weah

PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF LIBERIA

Read the original article on Govt of Liberia.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of Liberia

Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
7 Days of Mourning For Former Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.