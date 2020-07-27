Liberia: Pres. Weah Salutes All Liberians On 173rd Independence Day

HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY TO ALL LIBERIANS

On behalf of the First Lady of the Republic of Liberia, Madam Clar Marie Weah, the Government of the Republic of Liberia and in my own name, I extend heartfelt compliments and wish all Liberians at home and in the diaspora a Happy Independence Day.

As the President of the country, I seize this occasion to urge all Liberians to use this historic day to strengthen our bonds of unity and forge ahead to consolidate the gains we have made together as one people over the past 173 years since the nation became the first independent Republic in Africa.

I also beseech all citizens of faith including Christians, Muslims, traditionalists, etc. to offer prayers and kneel in supplication to God for peace, prosperity and happiness for the nation particularly in these difficult times of a global pandemic.

Liberians are a strong and determined people, with our resilience and the blessings of the Almighty God, we will overcome all trials and tribulations besetting our country and see even better days ahead.

Let us glean strength from these words of our National Anthem:

WITH GOD ABOVE

OUR RIGHTS TO PROVE

WE WILL OVER ALL PREVAIL

Happy Independence Day!!!

His Excellency George Manneh Weah

PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF LIBERIA