Liberia: Pres. Weah Urges Liberians to Strengthen Bond, Forge Together in Unity As They Celebrate 173 Years of Independence

26 July 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Press Release

Monrovia — President George M. Weah has urged citizens of of Liberia to use the celebration of the country's 173rd Independence Celebration to strengthen bonds and forge ahead in order to consolidate the gains made together as a people over the years of independence.

In a brief statement, the President said, "I also beseech all citizens of faith including Christians, Muslims, traditionalists, etc. to offer prayers and kneel in supplication to God for peace, prosperity and happiness for the nation particularly in these difficult times of a global pandemic".

He added: "Liberians are a strong and determined people, with our resilience and the blessings of the Almighty God, we will overcome all trials and tribulations besetting our country and see even better days ahead."

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
7 Days of Mourning For Former Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.