Liberia: President Weah Visits Family of Fallen NSA Deputy Boss, Describing His Passing Irreparable Loss

The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, has described the late Deputy Director of the National Security Agency (NSA) as unfortunate loss that is irreplaceable.

NSA Deputy Director, Hon. Jones Blamo, died last month following a brief illness.

The Liberian Chief Executive on Sunday, July 26, 2020 led an array of government officials to the home of the fallen security professional to sympathize with the bereaved family, including his wife, Mrs. Tenneh Blamo.

"JB (as the Deputy NSA Boss was popularly called) was professional and loyal to duties," the President called, adding that "he served with diligence and commitment."

"We, as a government, will greatly miss him," President Weah continued. "We can admit that, indeed, Hon. Blamo served his country distinctly."

The President then recounted fond memories about his relationship with the deceased, saying it spanned over many years since when the late Blamo joined the security sector in 1993.

In brief remarks, Mrs. Tenneh Blamo, wife of the deceased, commended the Liberian Leader for leading a delegation to visit the family.

"We are touched and moved by this visit. We, the family, are grateful to you and the government of Liberia for your concern," she said. "I also want to commend you for affording by husband the opportunity to serve his country."

It can be recalled that immediately following the death of the Deputy NSA Boss, Pres. Weah extended his sincere condolences to the bereaved family on behalf of the government and people of Liberia.

The late Blamo was a career security officer whose passing has created a void in the sector.