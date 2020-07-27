Zimbabwe: 'Be Wary of Bogus Embassy Officials'

27 July 2020
The Herald (Harare)

THE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade has said Zimbabweans should be wary of individuals pretending to be working at the country's embassy in Beijing, China or any other Government departments.

In an interview yesterday, the Ministry's spokesperson Ms Constance Chemwayi said a flight would be despatched to pick up Zimbabwean nationals in China once all administrative arrangements are finalised.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade wishes to take this opportunity to once again advise parents and relatives of our nationals stranded in China to be on the lookout for individuals pretending to be working with the embassy in Beijing or other Government departments. Neither the embassy nor the Government discharge their duties through individuals outside of the Government system," Ms Chemwayi said.

With the collation process of Zimbabwean nationals in China that are planning to come back home still ongoing, Ms Chemwayi could not give the number of people who are expected to return.

Ms Chemwayi further said that the Government of Zimbabwe applauded the Chinese government for assisting in the repatriation of the Zimbabweans.

"We appreciate the assistance that the Chinese government continues to extend to us to facilitate the safe passage of our flights, both cargo and passenger".

Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Guo Shaochun assured the country that his Government would do all it can to help those intending to return to Zimbabwe safe during the difficult period cast by Covid-19.

