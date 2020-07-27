Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Mash West Condemns Planned Demo

The Zanu PF Mashonaland West leadership has condemned calls for a demonstration on July 31, describing the move as catastrophic in view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the country.

Provincial youth league commissar Cde Tapiwa Chitate last week urged people in Mashonaland West to ignore the calls to demonstrate, saying the demonstrations were only aimed at disturbing the peace that the nation was enjoying.

"As Mashonaland West, we stand guided by the directives given by the country's leadership and our President announced that the country was reverting to the initial lockdown to curb the spread of the disease," he said.

"The move by the opposition is only aimed at derailing efforts to resuscitate the economy and social services by the Second Republic."

Addressing district health officers and development coordinators during the hand-over food items and PPEs in Chinhoyi recently, Mashonaland West Minister of State, who is also the Zanu PF provincial deputy secretary of finance, Cde Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, said the province had peace-loving people that were solely behind President Mnangagwa.

She said the province, with the help of the ruling party, was working to ensure that Covid -19 positive cases remained at 60 and two fatalities that it had recorded so far.

"Organisers of the demo are only concerned about their political agendas and not the welfare of the people," said Minister Mliswa-Chikoka.

"We are busy fighting Covid-19, this is not the time to dwell on our political differences. It is not right to jeopardise lives of millions through sanctioning of a demo under these conditions.

"Our province is currently working on curbing the spread of the disease using stipulated measures, including lockdown restrictions."

Other party officials, including the provincial chairperson, Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi, recently condemned the demonstration during a provincial coordinating committee, which also deliberated on measures to arrest the spread of Covid-19.

Zanu PF has started disseminating Covid-19 related information to all parts of the province, with the Youth League donating food stuffs and PPEs to hospitals as part of efforts to capacitate both patients and health workers.