Zimbabwe: Covid-19 Scare At Avenues Clinic

Avenues Clinic in Harare was not admitting patients yesterday after the hospital announced that a nurse in the casualty department tested positive for Covid-19 after handling an infected patient.

There were social media reports yesterday that another seven members of staff may have tested positive, although these reports could not be verified at the time of going to print last night and did not say whether the tests were the rapid screening tests, which can generate false positives, or the diagnostic PCR tests used to confirm infection.

Although the matron at the private hospital declined to answer questions last night, security staff said they were not allowing new admissions.

Almost all weekend admissions would be for the casualty or maternity sections, with visitors being allowed into the maternity section last night, as a man with a wife at the maternity ward was allowed into the building.

There are unconfirmed reports that country's largest referral hospital, Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare recently recorded 70 staff members who tested positive to Covid-19, again without any information about whether these were screening tests or diagnostic tests.

It was said 64 staff were from non-Covid-19 sections, while six were from the Covid-19 Centre.

Efforts to get a comment from the referral hospital's spokesperson last night were fruitless.