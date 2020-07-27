South Africa: Charting a Healthier Way Forward for Alcohol in SA, Now and Into the Future

27 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Charles Parry, Glenda Gray, Aadielah Maker and Maurice Smithers

So, what is needed in the short term to get liquor sales unbanned while ensuring a better regulatory environment for alcohol to minimise the negative health and social consequences with which we are all so familiar? We believe the options set out below should be given serious consideration.

South Africa, faced with a surge of Covid-19 infections in many of its provinces after the Level 4 and 5 hard lockdowns, was struggling to ensure hospital beds were available to deal with infected people who required hospital care and the country needed an urgent intervention.

During the Level 5 lockdown, mortality from unnatural deaths and alcohol-related trauma presentations and admissions to hospitals were down, especially in Level 5. In Level 3 of the lockdown, which saw an opening up of movement and an end to the ban on liquor sales, there was a reversal of this trend. The quickest way to relieve the pressure on beds in South Africa during the Covid-19 surge was to impose a second temporary ban on liquor sales and institute a 9pm to 4am curfew.

There has been a range of differing opinions on the government's decision on 12 July 2020 to implement a temporary ban...

