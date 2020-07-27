Sudan: Daglo Launches Exportation of More Than Two Tons of Gold On Monday

Khartoum — The Vice-President of the Sovereignty Council and Chairman of the Higher Committee for Economic Emergencies Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo is due to launch on Monday morning a ceremony on exportation of more than two tons of gold at the the premises of Sudanese Standards and Metrology Organization (SSMO).

The Trustee of the Treasury at the Federation of Chambers of Commerce Haitham Tabidi said, in statement to SUNA Sunday, that this work has been carried out by more than 70 companies, stressing that this step will be followed by other strides that come in support of the country's economy.