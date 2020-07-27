Sudan: Interior Minister Chairs Mechanism to Address Issues of Sudanese Abroad

Khartoum — Interior Minister, Lt-General, Police, Al-Teriffi Idriss Dafalla chaired, Sunday, at his office, the meeting of the Joint Mechanism to Address the Issues of the Sudanese Working Abroad.

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning who attended the meeting, along with other concerned officials said the meeting discussed the stations of the Sudanese expatriates in the lights of the official related reports and statistics.

"The mechanism stressed the necessity for giving due concern to the national identity and the provision of the concerned documents to remove the all the obstacles facing the expatriates in this connection" the minister said.