Sudan: Tawer Briefed On Increasing Numbers of COVID - 19 Infections in Shumaliya

26 July 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Member of the Sovereign Council, the Deputy Chairman of the Higher Committee for Health Emergencies, Prof. Siddig Tawer has affirmed the state's concern over provision of the requested health requirement for Shumaliya State to combat COVID-19 Pandemic.

This came when Prof. Tawer met, Sunday, at his office, delegation from Shumaliya State and reviewed with it the growing increase of the COVID-19 cases in the state.

The delegation briefed Tawer on the circumstances of the spread of the pandemic in Dongola Locality, adding that the state became a crossroads for a number of the stranded who entered the country through the state.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
7 Days of Mourning For Former Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.