Sudan: Tawer Briefed On Increasing Numbers of COVID - 19 Infections in Shumaliya

Khartoum — The Member of the Sovereign Council, the Deputy Chairman of the Higher Committee for Health Emergencies, Prof. Siddig Tawer has affirmed the state's concern over provision of the requested health requirement for Shumaliya State to combat COVID-19 Pandemic.

This came when Prof. Tawer met, Sunday, at his office, delegation from Shumaliya State and reviewed with it the growing increase of the COVID-19 cases in the state.

The delegation briefed Tawer on the circumstances of the spread of the pandemic in Dongola Locality, adding that the state became a crossroads for a number of the stranded who entered the country through the state.