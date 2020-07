Khartoum — The Member of the Sovereign Council, Mohammed Hassan Al-Tayshi received, Sunday, at his office, the Police Director General, Lt-General, Ezedeen Al-Sheikh.

The meeting discussed the role of police in maintaining peace and stability in the country and relation between the police and the public and raising awareness of culture of traffic t strengthen safety procedures and curb traffic accidents.

The meeting reviewed the role of Customs police in Darfur States border areas.