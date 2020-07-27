Sudan: Dr. Hamdouk Announces Formation of Joint Forces to Be Deployed in Darfur

26 July 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk has affirmed the state's keenness to maintain security and stability and realization of comprehensive peace in the country, announcing the formation of joint forces to be deployed throughout Darfur to protect the citizens and secure the agricultural season.

Hamdouk who received, Sunday, at his office a delegation of Darfur Women Forum, in the presence of the Cabinet Affairs Minister, Dr. Omar Manis and he Minister of Labor and Social Development, Lena l-Sheikh, affirmed the government commitment to scale up the percentage of woman participation in different levels of government, lauding the Forum's efforts in realization of peace.

Member of the delegation, Sara Mustafa said in press statements that the meeting discussed the security situations in Darfur and the necessity for realization of stability to make a success the agricultural season and achieving food security.

