Khartoum — The Prosecution of the Committee of Dismantle of June. 1989 Regime, on Sunday, arrested the Speaker of the Parliament of the former Al-Ingaz Regime and the leader of the dissolved National Congress Party, Prof. Ibrahim Ahmed Omer.

The Prosecution said that Omar had performed positive actions for investigation and punishment under the law for Dismantling the Regime of June 1989 and Removal of Empowerment for the year 2019, amended. 2020.