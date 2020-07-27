Nigeria: Labour Moves Against 6% Stamp Duty On Tenancy, Lease

27 July 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Victor Young

Organised labour has rejected recent order by the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, to property owners and their agents to charge 6 percent Stamp Duty on all tenancy and lease agreements enter into with all leases and remit to the service.

Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, in a statement on Sunday, while aligning with Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, which had earlier vowed to mobilise against the new policy, contended that it would worsen the poverty in the country.

The labour bodies said: "This new financial burden on poor Nigerians comes at a time when the socio-economic pressure arising from COVID-19 dislocations is pushing many Nigerians beyond the limits."

TUC, in the statement by its President and Secretary-General, Quadri Olaleye, and Musa-Lawal, respectively, said the move was as another ploy to further impoverish Nigerians.

According to TUC, "sometimes we wonder if there is any milk of kindness left in our leadership. Should enforcement of stamp duty on house rent and Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) be on priority list of the FIRS at a time the country is experiencing housing deficit and millions of Nigerians have lost their jobs?

"Till date, there are countries that are still giving out palliatives to cushion the effect of the coronavirus pandemic. Some countries, apart from giving out palliatives, also took responsibility for the utility bills such as power, water, data, etc.

"We read that Ghanaians will not be paying for power throughout this year. Why is our case always different? Why increase our burden now?

"There are many bills Nigerians pay without enjoying commensurate services. Already, tenants pay rent, agreement, caution, maintenance, LAWMA, Power Holding Company of Nigeria, PHCN, security, among others; if they again add six per cent charge on rent it makes.

"We are calling on the Federal Government to immediately order the FIRS to stay action if it does not want to incur the wrath of workers and Nigerians.

"The government should make use of the recovered loot and also widen the tax net to include a large number of the rich if the country really desperately needs money.

NLC, in an earlier statement by its President, Ayuba Wabba, had lamented that "this new financial burden on poor Nigerians comes at a time when the socio-economic pressure arising from COVID-19 dislocations is pushing many Nigerians beyond the limits.

"It is also alarming that we are having a rash of hike in taxes and user access fees when other countries are offering palliatives to their citizens.

"We call on the Federal Government and the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, to rescind this harsh fiscal measure as it is boldly insensitive to the material condition of Nigerians, which has been compounded by the Covid-19 health insurgency.

"Nobody would want to be a tenant if they had an alternative. This means that tenants, which this new policy targets, are some of the most vulnerable people in our society. It would be illogical, insensitive and inhumane to churn out laws that make our poor go to bed at night with tears in their eyes."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Former Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa Dies
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.