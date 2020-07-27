Namibia: NBC Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A Namibian Broadcasting Corporation staff member from the newsroom in the broadcaster's Windhoek headquarters has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The staff member is one of 88 new coronavirus infections announced by health minister Kalumbi Shangula on Sunday.

NBC director-general Stanley Similo made the announcement in a statement on Sunday afternoon. He said some parts of the NBC headquarters in Windhoek would be closed immediately.

"The NBC news offices have already been disinfected today and given the decontamination and sanitation treatment certificate to confirm that the building was fumigated as prescribed by the health regulations," Similo said.

Similo is in contact with the health authorities, who will carry out risk exposure assessment and contact tracing.

Similo stressed that the well-being and safety of the public broadcaster's employees is paramount and will at all material times enjoy priority.

"Operations at the NBC office will continue with the utmost care being applied. In the meantime, the NBC leadership is looking into the best ways in making sure that its operations remain as normal as possible hence contingency plans are currently being worked out in order to mitigate the risk," he said.