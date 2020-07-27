Zimbabwe: Two MPs Test Positive to Covid-19

Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda Monday announced that two Members of Parliament tested positive to Covid-19 and all parliamentary activities have been stopped.

He said the two had gone on a committee meeting in Gweru when they developed the symptoms.

"Two members were showing some signs of infections and all members were tested but the two tested positive plus our driver of the bus and the reporter who had accompanied them.

"Other committees that were supposed to travel to the Eastern border, their trip has been cancelled" Mudenda announced.

As of yesterday, Zimbabwe had 2512 cases including 518 recoveries and 34 deaths.