Zimbabwe: Two MPs Test Positive to Covid-19

27 July 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Lovejoy Mutongwiza

Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda Monday announced that two Members of Parliament tested positive to Covid-19 and all parliamentary activities have been stopped.

He said the two had gone on a committee meeting in Gweru when they developed the symptoms.

"Two members were showing some signs of infections and all members were tested but the two tested positive plus our driver of the bus and the reporter who had accompanied them.

"Other committees that were supposed to travel to the Eastern border, their trip has been cancelled" Mudenda announced.

As of yesterday, Zimbabwe had 2512 cases including 518 recoveries and 34 deaths.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
7 Days of Mourning For Former Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.