Namibia: Police Opens Inquest Docket Into Suicide

27 July 2020
New Era (Windhoek)

Last Thursday at about 14h00, at Goreangab informal settlement, it was reported a 31-year-old Namibian male hanged himself with an electrical cable in his sleeping room.

There was no suicide note left behind. An inquest docket was opened. Between Wednesday and Friday 24 July 2020, at an unknown time at Omaandi village, Oshikuku, a 30-year-old Namibian male died after he hanged himself with a rope up a tree.

The deceased was last seen alive on Wednesday at around 07h00 when he was going to fetch water at the neighbour's house and the body was only discovered on Friday at about 15h00.

No foul play is suspected.

On Saturday, at about 18h00 at Emwandi Bridge near Premier Electric offices, a six years old child residing at Damara location in Oshakati West drowned. The deceased was playing in the water with an 11-year-old friend when the incident occurred.

The body of the deceased was recovered and taken to Oshakati police mortuary. Last Friday at around 15h00 at Otjirimbu village, it was reported the deceased, a one-year old Namibian female toddler, fell into a water container that was inside the hut and drowned. The toddler was left alone in the hut at the time of the incident.

The body was taken to Opuwo state hospital where she was declared dead by a medical doctor.

The next of kin for all deceased persons were informed while police investigations continue on all the cases. Police spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi confirmed the incidents.

Meanwhile, Nampa reported that a 53-year-old man on Saturday night burned to death in a shack in the Luiperd Heuwel residential area at Grootfontein in Otjozondjupa.

Inspector Maureen Mbeha in an interview with Nampa yesterday said the incident occurred at about 22h00 on Saturday night.

He has been identified as Johan Willemse his next of kin have been informed of his death, Mbeha said.

"It is however still unknown to us what caused the blaze since Willemse was alone inside the house at the time the fire broke out," said Mbeha.

An inquest docket was opened at the Grootfontein police station in connection with the matter.

