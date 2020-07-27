Angola: Covid-19 - New Schedule for Public Transportation

27 July 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan government determined, last Sunday, the extension of the circulation time for all public transportation, within the scope of the measures to prevent and combat Covid-19.

According to a decree of the Ministry of Transport, in the Province of Luanda all transport services will start operating from 5 am to 8 pm.

Regarding capacity, the Decree states that it will maintain 50% during the term of the sanitary fence.

This new permission will expire at 23:59 on 9 August.

The new instruction changes the limits observed until midnight last Sunday, when the movement of passenger cars was fixed to the period that goes from 05:00 am to 06:00 pm.

The Ministry of Transport announces that, in the coming days, it will deliver new material to the Provincial Government of Luanda.

It calls on operators to guarantee opening hours and availability in the transport capacity of users, respecting the strict enforcement of bio-safety rules.

"This new amendment has the institutional support of the Government of the Province of Luanda, within the scope of its local competences regarding urban mobility", reads the document to which ANGOP had access.

According to the ministry, as a member of the Multi-Sector Commission for the Prevention and Combat of Covid-19, it will continue to monitor the situation in conjunction with the different Ministerial Departments, in particular the National Health Authority.

