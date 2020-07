Namibian Navy commander rear admiral Sinsy Nghipandua has set up tents at Twaloloka settlement to accommodate Sunday night's fire victims at Walvis Bay.

The tents were transported from the Erongo Regional Council at Swakopmund.

Nghipandua, through the navy, also donated blankets to some of the affected residents.

Chairman of the Erongo Regional Council, Juuso Kambueshe, also drove to Walvis Bay from Swakopmund to assist on the ground. He remained with the victims until the fire was put out.