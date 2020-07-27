Tanzania: Diamond to Pen Song for Simba If They Win Asfc

BONGO Flavour megastar Nassib Abdul ' Diamond Platinumz' said he will not hesitate to compose a special song for Simba SC if they win the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) title.

Simba face Namungo FC in the ASFC final match set on August 2nd at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Sumbawanga as the former wants to add one more silverware in their cupboard this season.

On the other hand, Namungo see it as the best chance to win the trophy after splinting all the way from the First Division League (SDL) into the top four of the Mainland Premier League and now in the ASFC finals, what a season the Ruangwa based side have had.

However, quizzed here recently as to what prize he would award Simba should they lift high the ASFC trophy, Diamond replied that he will compose a song for them.

" Let me be clear that Simba is the club I love most in the country and they have been posting good results lately.

Even before they stepped into the finals, I prayed for them to reach this far and I believe that God will help to enable us win the title," he said.

He added that the success of Simba is not for the club alone but for the whole nation hence composing a song should they win the ASFC trophy will be inevitable for him as it is within his ability.

" I will look on my schedule, if things will be okay,

I will personally travel to Sumbawanga to watch the game live there," Plutnumz said.

He also disclosed that in partnership with Pari Match, a sports betting firm, they will be providing sport gears to five street teams every month so as to help talented youth players to live their dreams."

"It is very sad to learn that some people fail to fulfill their dreams due to lack of support from well-wishers that is why we have decided to help street teams to get playing gears so that those with big potential should move forward," said the Baba Lao songwriter.

He then urged talented youths to actively embrace this opportunity of which he pointed out that it will be an ongoing and not meant for a short span.

" I always feel happy when I manage to lift up my fellow colleagues from the underprivileged background where I came from and I know how life it is there," he remarked.