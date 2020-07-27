Tanzania: Over 3 Bn/ - Water Project to Benefit Karatu Resident

A 3.7bn/ - water project which is implemented in Karatu District, is geared towards improving the health of mother and child.

Besides this, the project will have 58,482 other beneficiaries. It will be implemented in three years.

The Integrated Kihewa Water Project is implemented by World Vision Tanzania (WVT), in collaboration with the Koreans under the Korea International Cooperation Agency (Koica), which was established to enhance the effectiveness of South Korea's grant aid programmes for developing countries by implementing the government's grant aid and technical cooperation programmes.

Integrated Kihewa Water Project Programme Manager Flavian Ngeni told reporters that 11,937 residents would get direct employment, while 46,545 others would be indirect beneficiaries during the implementation of the project.

The objective of the project is to improve the provision of social services, specifically health, by procuring medical supplies as well as putting in place adequate water infrastructure to reduce maternal and infant mortality.

"The purpose of the project is to improve the provision of social services such as health and water and put in place an efficient and effective system in the procurement of medical supplies, while ensuring adequate supply of safe and clean water to reduce maternal and infant mortality," said Mr Ngeni.

WVT is committed to transforming the lives of mothers and children, their families and communities.

Arusha Medical Officer In-Charge, Dr Wedson Sichalwe, said in four years the government had constructed and improved district hospitals and health centres in the region.

He noted that in 2018, eight women and 35 babies lost their lives in connection with childbirth complications, while from last year to date six women and 41 children under age five years had died.

"The government wants to minimise such death cases," he said.