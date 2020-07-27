Tanzania: PCCB to Focus On Corruption-Free Election

THE Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) in Kilimanjaro Region says it will direct its efforts towards providing education on the impact, monitoring and the prevention of corruption on the general election.

That was said on Thursday by PCCB Kilimanjaro Regional Commander Fidelis Kalungura, while briefing a press conference on the watchdog's programmes in relation to the forthcoming general election scheduled for October 28, t his year.

"We are committed to monitoring and preventing corruption during the forthcoming election in and outside political parties in the region, while at the same time providing education on the impact of corruption on the general election," he said.

According to him, PCCB in Kilimanjaro Region has organised general election seminars that involved CCM officials at both district and regional levels.

"During these seminars, CCM leaders and those who participated in the CCM nomination process were helped by PCCB facilitators to refrain from corrupt practices.

This will enable the country to get good and ethical leaders," he said.

Commenting on PCCB's general commitments in the region, Mr Kalungura further said between April and June 2020, PCCB had received 196 reports of which 117 were related to corruption, while 79 others were not.

For her part, PCCB lawyer in Kilimanjaro Region Susan Kimaro warned all those who pretended to be PCCB officials, saying they were committing impersonation offences.

"It is an offence under the law to pretend to be a PCCB official or to discharge any duties related to PCCB.

May I take this opportunity to warn all those who think of doing this to know that they will be held accountable," she warned.

The warning has come at the right time due to the fact that during election times some people pretend to be PCCB officials and threaten politicians.

There are claims that impersonators get money from different people vying for different posts and their supporters by threatening them that they bribe to seek votes.