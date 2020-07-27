Kenya: Revenue Sharing Formula - Uhuru Faces Tough Balancing Act

President Kenyatta is facing a tough balancing act to appease his restive Mt Kenya backyard while maintaining a good working relationship with his former political nemesis-turned-ally Raila Odinga over the contentious revenue sharing formula.

Caught between a populous Mt Kenya that wants their tyranny of numbers to count and monies shared based on their numbers and the arid and semi-arid zones in North Eastern and the Coast, which predominantly back Mr Odinga, President Kenyatta is faced with a dilemma -- damned if he does, damned if he doesn't.

That his allies in the Senate have pegged the success or failure of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) on the passing of the contentious formula that will see 19 counties lose a total of Sh17 billion complicates the President options even more.

The Nation has established that senators allied to Mr Odinga and Mr Kenyatta were being whipped to back a compromise formula fronted by Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja in what might break the deadlock that has become the Uhuru-Raila handshake's biggest test yet.

In the compromise, Mr Sakaja wants the 47 counties to receive the allocation made to them in the 2019/2020 financial year, with only the additional funds that were due to the devolved units subjected to the proposed formula.

URBAN HOUSEHOLDS

To determine the parameter weights in the third basis, Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) developed 10 criteria for sharing revenue among the counties.

They are health index on which the commission placed 17 per cent weight, agriculture (10 per cent), population (18 per cent), poverty (14 per cent), basic share (20 per cent), land area (eight per cent), rural access (four per cent), urban households (five per cent), fiscal effort (two per cent) and prudence index (two per cent).

"We in Mt Kenya are not going to budge in our quest for one man, one vote, one shilling. Our counties can't be generating the most revenue and with the highest number of people then we cede these to less populated counties," nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura said.

On Sunday, Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui, in the strongest defence yet of the formula, suggested the 19 counties who will lose money should focus on the Equalisation Fund -- the constitutional fund that seeks to build critical infrastructure in counties previously classified as marginalised.

He added: "Nairobi, Nakuru, Kiambu, Mombasa, Kisumu and Uasin Gishu receive the least revenue share while their total contribution to the GDP is 43.2 per cent. This is unacceptable."

Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi said as the discussion goes on, and given the Covid-19 escalating numbers, Treasury should release up to 50 per cent of the monies due to counties to deal with the pandemic. "Isn't it strange that when we're saying numbers are going up and asking counties how prepared they are, we've not disbursed June and July allocations to counties?" Mr Muriithi posed.

While President Kenyatta is dealing with the Raila situation in the revenue formula, he is also faced with the challenge on what to do with Deputy President William Ruto-leaning senators, whom he had cast out in favour of Mr Odinga.

Now seen as the possible saviours of the day, the Ruto camp sees an opportunity to strike at the heart of the Uhuru-Raila alliance that they have constantly classified as a union solely aimed at blocking the DP's ascension to power in 2022.

LOWER EMOTIONS

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua said, "we've all of a sudden become relevant in this stalemate and we're now in demand."

Yesterday in the most unusual impassioned appeal, Mr Kang'ata begged the Tangatanga group to lower emotions based on recent de-whipping, saying, "it is a moment of reckoning and no differences are so big as not to be reconciled."

"The President will pull all stops to mend fences with the Tangatanga brigade on this and if the government loses the Tuesday vote, then we will be coming together to also collectively as Jubilee family refuse the Handshake and its attached BBI and all other accrued benefits to parties we have entered into cooperation with," Mr Kang'ata said yesterday.

In Nandi, Governor Stephen Sang said the new revenue bill would ensure counties that have high populations receive high revenue allocation for provision of quality services and development projects.

Reporting by Patrick Lang'at, Justus Ochieng', Mwangi Muiruri, Alex Njeru, Onyango K'Onyango, Barnabas Bii, Kakai and Tom Matoke