Kenya/Tanzania: Ex-Leopards Coach Sacked By Yanga Over Derogatory Remarks

Former AFC Leopards coach Luc Eymael has been sacked by Tanzanian giants Yanga SC over his bizzare comments after the team's solitary goal win over Lipuli in their last match of the league on Sunday at the Samora Stadium in Iringa.

Luc Eymael complained about the state of pitches in Tanzania and accused the Tanzanian Football Federation (TFF) and the referees of favouring rivals Simba. He also complained over Yanga's failure to take care of him.

"The pitches in Tanzania are really bad, they are not even what we have in the seventh division in Europe. This is not for me. The officiating too is very pathetic and always against Yanga. I don't have a car, no DSTV connection, no WiFi, please just let me go away," Eymael ranted after the match.

"The fans know nothing about soccer and are always shouting like monkeys. The Tanzanian Football Federation (TFF) works to the favor of Simba and I don't enjoy anything in Tanzania. This is not for me. Yanga is disorganized and will never win the league," he added.

The Belgian coach was quick to apologize on social media, but Yanga on Monday morning confirmed they have sacked the outspoken coach.

"I want to sincerely apologize to the people of Tanzania, Yanga's leaders, supporters and sponsors about the remarks that came out. Those are not words of Luc Eymael those are words of pure frustration, disappointment and emotions," he posted.

But it seems his fate had already been sealed as Yanga confirmed his sacking in a statement.

"The management of Yanga is very saddened with the remarks made by coach Luc Eymael that have spread on social media and local media channels. Due to this, we have sacked him with effect from Monday 27 July," the statement reads in part.

"We apologize to our leaders, TFF, club members, our fans and all football stakeholders over the remarks made by the coach. Yanga values discpline and we are against any form of discrimination," it adds.

Yanga finished second in the Tanzanian top-tier with 72 points from 38 matches.

Simba won the league with 88 points having played the same number of matches.