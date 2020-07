The death toll of the Saturday's flood in Suleja, Niger State, rose to 11 on Sunday.

The Suleja Zonal Coordinator of the State Emergency Management Agency, Umar Abdullahi, told Daily Trust that the body of a woman was recovered yesterday near Chaza area.

He said officials of the agency had visited at Unguwar Gwari Suleja and Madalla.

The chairman of the council, Abdullahi Maje, said the visit was to provide relief materials to the victims.