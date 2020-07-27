South Africa: Suspect Nabbed for Allegedly Smuggling Explosives Using Funeral Undertaker's Vehicle

26 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A week after arresting two suspects at Beitbridge Border Post for the smuggling of illicit cigarettes hidden in a petrol tanker, members of the South African Police Service deployed at the same border post have apprehended a 30-year-old suspect on Sunday, 26 July 2020, for smuggling explosives into the country, using a Funeral Undertaker's vehicle.

Members were again busy with their routine duties at the border post when a vehicle, branded with the name of a funeral pallor from Johannesburg in Gauteng Province, approached towing a trailer. The vehicle was searched together with its trailer and the police found 306 units of blasting cartridges and four (04) rims of detonating cord estimated at R700 800.00. The explosives were hidden in the trailer. The lone driver was immediately arrested.

The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has once more commended the members for their continuous vigilance and dedication in arresting the smugglers.

The suspect, who is a foreign National, will appear in Musina Magistrate's Court soon on a charge of smuggling and possession of explosives.

