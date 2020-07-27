South Africa: School Closures - a Triumph of Special Interests Over Social Justice

27 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Nick Taylor

The reclosing of schools ignores science while pandering to politics and will again disadvantage the most vulnerable in society most harshly.

The decision to close the nation's schools again is nothing short of a triumph of politics over science, of powerful special interests over social justice for the most vulnerable in our society. Quite apart from leaving close to a million young children unsupervised during the day, it deprives nine million of a large proportion of their daily nutrition.

"Don't worry," says the Department of Basic Education, "children will collect their food from school."

Really? And who will supervise them while teachers sit at home, for 120 days now and counting, unable to get even the most basic educational resources to the poorest children, while their middle-class counterparts enjoy daily instruction through the internet?

Not only are the largest and poorest proportion of learners not learning anything during this time but, as Martin Gusaffson and Carol Nuga point out, they are actually regressing.

"Don't worry," says the DBE, "schools must send books home with the children."

Really? The DBE said that before the first lockdown in March and it never happened in many schools serving the poor. And how many...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

