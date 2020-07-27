Zimbabwe: Ex-RBZ Boss Succumbs to Coronavirus

27 July 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Director of Banking Supervision and businessman Norman Mataruka has died of coronavirus amid reports he was refused admission at government's Parirenyatwa Hospital.

Former Sunday Mail editor Edmund Kudzayi also tweeted the tragic news which has also gone viral on social media.

"Norman Mataruka has passed away. He had the money, but could not get the medical attention he needed. Trauma centre declined him. St Annes declined him. he ended up kuPari last night looking for a ventilator. But the ventilator is not even the right treatment. He died this morning. was vice Rbz governor n owner of Mana Resort," also reads a message circulating on social media.

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 cases have started galloping with 2512 cases and 34 deaths having been confirmed to date.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
7 Days of Mourning For Former Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.