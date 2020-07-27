Zimbabwe: Ex-RBZ Boss Succumbs to Coronavirus

Former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Director of Banking Supervision and businessman Norman Mataruka has died of coronavirus amid reports he was refused admission at government's Parirenyatwa Hospital.

Former Sunday Mail editor Edmund Kudzayi also tweeted the tragic news which has also gone viral on social media.

"Norman Mataruka has passed away. He had the money, but could not get the medical attention he needed. Trauma centre declined him. St Annes declined him. he ended up kuPari last night looking for a ventilator. But the ventilator is not even the right treatment. He died this morning. was vice Rbz governor n owner of Mana Resort," also reads a message circulating on social media.

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 cases have started galloping with 2512 cases and 34 deaths having been confirmed to date.