Namibia: Roads, New Clinics for Kavango East

Rundu — Kavango East regional governor Bonifatius Wakudumo, in his inaugural state of the region address, said the region made inroads in infrastructure development and improvements during the 2019/2020 budget circle from the N$414. 1 million allocated by the central government.

"This amount has made enormous improvement towards infrastructure development and renovations," stated the regional governor.

"This is evident in the progress recorded; construction of phase 2, 3 and 4 of roads, water and electricity reticulation system in Ndiyona settlement was completed at a cost of N$17.3 million," stated Wakudumo.

He noted the construction of 80 toilets for rural communities is currently at 52% completion. The said construction is valued at N$2 million.

"The rehabilitation of the road between Dr Sam Nujoma Drive and B10 road in Rundu was also completed at a cost of N$4 091 539," said the governor.

In terms of housing provision, 146 houses were constructed by private developers in Rundu.

During the year under review, Divundu Village Council approved the sale of 135 erven, of which 108 are for residential and 27 for business purposes.

"Divundu Village Council has an ongoing project for servicing 242 erven for the period under review. The Village Council also opened a vehicle registration authority (NaTis) since February," he noted.

The directorate of education in the region also managed to construct extra classrooms and storerooms at each of the following schools: Kangongo, Martin Ndumba, Elia Neromba, Shambyu, Rundu Senior Primary, Karukuta, Ndiyona, Dosa, Divundu, Max Makushe and Linus Shashipapo Secondary School at a cost of N$11.3 million.

Moreover, renovations of school hostels, kitchen and classrooms at Divundu, Neyuva, Yuru, Kayengona and Linus Shashipapo were also completed at a cost of N$4.5 million.

"The renovation of Linus Shashipapo Secondary School and Andara Combined School is progressing well at the cost of N$91 million and N$33 million, respectively," he added.Construction of a primary school in Rundu's Sauyemwa location is currently at 35% execution rate, and it is expected to be completed by the end of 2020/2021 financial year at a total cost of N$23.9 million.

In the area of higher education, the construction of the agricultural campus for the AgriVET Programme at Rundu Vocational Training Centre (RVTC) is at 90% execution rate and it is expected to be completed in this financial year - at a cost of N$3.1 million.

"A total of 804 trainees were enrolled at RVTC - 16 are from the marginalised San community, of whom three persons are living with disabilities, which is an increase in enrolment, compared to the previous academic year," noted Wakudumo.

"During the academic year under review, Namcol enrolled 2 379 learners and awarded scholarships to the value of N$17 000 to 16 learners in the region," he said.

In the area of health and social services, the ministry implemented several programs such as Malaria Vector Control with 61% coverage and 100% coverage of ART among pregnant women.

Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) services in the region are fully decentralised up to the community level for stable patients, while other patients can access these services at the nearby health facilities.

The constructions of Shadikongoro and Ncaute clinics were also completed and handed over to the ministry at a cost N$7.0 million and N$9.0 million, respectively.