Namibia: SMEs Get Equipment From Government

27 July 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Malakia Nashongo

Minister of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare Doreen Sioka has called on Namibian men to stop acts of gender-based violence (GBV) towards women and children - and subsequently, the abuse of pension and child grants.

The number of GBV cases is worrisome, as it has continued to increase over the years.

Namibia continues losing women and children in incidents instigated by men.

"Men should stop killing women, as they have the carrying power to life," said Sioka.

The minister further stated that, as equally as men do, women have the right to freely walk in the streets at any given time in an independent Namibia.

She also urged elderly people, specifically men, to stop using social grants on alcohol but essentials such as food. Sioka reiterated the social grants are intended to help elders and children to buy basic social needs.

"I call upon all of you to report any person, who is misusing the grants, to the ministry," she advised.

She cautioned that she will deal with some men and women abusing the social grants.

She made these remarks at the handing over ceremony of Income Generation Activity (IGA) materials to 10 aspiring projects in Ongwediva, Oshana region, for 2019/2020, worth N$ 180 000.

*Malakia Nashongo works for Ministry of Information and Communication Technology in Oshana

Read the original article on New Era.

