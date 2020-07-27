Kenya: Academics Dilemma for Schoolboy Omala After He Agrees to Join Gor Mahia

Western Stima teenage sensation Benson Omala has agreed to join Gor Mahia but the big headache for both player and club is the prolonged academic calendar which runs to next year.

The Ministry of Education recently cancelled this year's calendar after schools were closed in March owing to the widespread of the deadly coronavirus in the country.

ACADEMIC CALENDAR

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said the earliest the learners can resume studies is January 2020. That too will depend on the gains made in the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

Omala, who is a form four student at Kisumu Day High School, said he has a greed to join the reigning Kenyan Premier League champions but that they are still trying to find a solution to how he can balance studies with playing for K'Ogalo.

The 17-year-old attacker had an easy time playing for Western Stima because the club has its base in the lake side city and host its matches at Moi Stadium which is a short distance from Kisumu Day High School.

"It is true Gor Mahia have approached me and I have a greed to play for them. Since the team is based in Nairobi, we are talking about scheduling my training sessions and being part of the match day squad so that I don't interfere with my studies," said Omala.

SPARKLING FORM

However, the relief for the youngster is that K'Ogalo has developed a tendency of playing its home games at the Kisumu facility due to high revenue from gate collections.

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack confirmed the development saying Omala is a good striker and would form an integral part of his squad next season.

"He is a good player and I am the one who sent somebody to convince him to join Gor Mahia. I still have four players to sign. We are also concentrating on maintaining our dependable players," said Polack.

Omala has been in sparkling form for Stima this season, netting nine league goals before the season was prematurely halted due to coronavirus.

The former Manyatta United striker became the youngest player to win the KPL Player of the Month Award when he was crowned the best for the month of December 2019.