Zimbabwe: Parliament Suspends Business After 2 MPs, Journalist Test Covid-19 Positive

27 July 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe's parliament has been forced to suspend business after two unnamed MPs and a journalist are said to have tested positive to coronavirus.

This was confirmed in a Monday statement by Clerk of Parliament Kennedy Chokuda.

"It is with a heavy heart that parliament announces the suspension of most of its business due to exposure of some Members of Parliament to Covid-19.

"As at this morning (Monday), only two Members of Parliament had been confirmed positive.

"A driver from one of our service providers and a journalist who were part of the team also tested positive," Chokuda said.

Chokuda said "our thoughts and prayers are with the affected and their families".

Added the Clerk of Parliament: "The members were part of a team that had been on field visits around the country. Everyone who was part of the team is now in self-quarantine in line with the Ministry of Health and Child Care guidelines.

"This measure has been taken to safeguard the health of Members of Parliament, staff and the public who interact with the institution.

"Consequently, tomorrow's sitting for the National Assembly will be done with very limited numbers for the sole purpose of adjourning to a future date.

"This will allow for the deep cleaning and disinfection of the Parliament building and contact tracing and testing of those who came into contact with the affected members of parliament."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
7 Days of Mourning For Former Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.