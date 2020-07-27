Namibia: Twaloloka Residents' Cry for Help

27 July 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Taati Niilenge

Most of Twaloloka, including children, slept outside in the cold last night.

This because after most of the settlement was destroyed in a fire, tents brought in could not accommodate everyone.

Residents woke up early to see if they could salvage some of their belongings, like identification documents, before the police arrive to fence off the area.

The incident will be investigated and nobody will be allowed near the site.

Parents are appealing for help, especially for their children who have to endure the cold.

Some residents managed to save some belongings, and others reported their possessions as stolen.

Additionally, residents are concerned about contracting Covid- 19 and are in need of masks.

Some good Samaritans went to the area early this morning to assist with food and warm clothing.

