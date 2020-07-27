South Africa: Number of Awaiting-Trial Prisoners Increases Under Lockdown

27 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Jean Redpath

At the start of SA's lockdown, prisoners were released in a bid to reduce transmission of Covid-19 in prisons. The emphasis was on sentenced persons via special parole. Yet our most crowded facilities are remand centres, holding those awaiting trial. In the Western Cape, since April, there has been a worrying increase in remand imprisonment. What is causing this rise?

The graph for sentenced inmates in the Western Cape Region shows that at the start of 2020, sentenced inmates were already at an unusually low level. This was due to special releases of sentenced inmates in December 2019. The number dropped even further in May and June 2020. By July, there were around 27% fewer sentenced prisoners in prisons in the Western Cape than the same month in 2019.

This was not primarily as a result of the special parole dispensation - according to information tabled in Parliament at the end of June, only 825 had been released in this region under the Covid-19 special parole provisions up to that date, due to onerous protocols. Yet, there has been a drop of almost 2,500 in the overall number since January. What explains this drop?

The number in custody is a...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
7 Days of Mourning For Former Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.