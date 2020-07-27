South Africa: Number of Awaiting-Trial Prisoners Increases Under Lockdown

analysis

At the start of SA's lockdown, prisoners were released in a bid to reduce transmission of Covid-19 in prisons. The emphasis was on sentenced persons via special parole. Yet our most crowded facilities are remand centres, holding those awaiting trial. In the Western Cape, since April, there has been a worrying increase in remand imprisonment. What is causing this rise?

The graph for sentenced inmates in the Western Cape Region shows that at the start of 2020, sentenced inmates were already at an unusually low level. This was due to special releases of sentenced inmates in December 2019. The number dropped even further in May and June 2020. By July, there were around 27% fewer sentenced prisoners in prisons in the Western Cape than the same month in 2019.

This was not primarily as a result of the special parole dispensation - according to information tabled in Parliament at the end of June, only 825 had been released in this region under the Covid-19 special parole provisions up to that date, due to onerous protocols. Yet, there has been a drop of almost 2,500 in the overall number since January. What explains this drop?

The number in custody is a...