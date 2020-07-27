South Africa: Mr President, Your New Anti-Corruption Hub Won't Work

27 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Paul Hoffman

The President's new crime-busting Hub set up to target Covid-19 corruption and abuse of funds will work no better than the Zuma-era Anti-Corruption Task Team. Instead, an Integrity Commission should be set up under Chapter Nine of the Constitution, implementing the criteria for anti-corruption mechanisms already set out in 2011 by the Constitutional Court.

On Thursday 23 July 2020 President Cyril Ramaphosa, in a televised address to the nation, announced his establishment of a nine-agency anti-covid-corruption "Hub" as his administration's answer to the looting and abuse of the vast funding made available to counter the pandemic sweeping the country and the world.

He looked and sounded tired and dispirited, as indeed he might. Part of the reason for his defeated demeanour is his knowledge and private lawyerly insight that the Hub will not work any better than its predecessor, the "Anti-Corruption Task Team" of the Zuma era. Here's why.

There has long been a debate in anti-corruption circles around the world about whether a multi-agency or a single-entity response to corruption with impunity is appropriate. There are good arguments on both sides of the debate that it is unnecessary to embark upon. The reason is that the issue has already...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

