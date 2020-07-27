South Africa: The Universal Income Grant - an Old Idea That May Have a New Impetus in South Africa

analysis

At this time of a new debate in South Africa about a guaranteed annual income, it is crucial to look back at the history of this idea and how this idea has been discussed and debated for decades elsewhere.

There was a moment in US political and economic life that surely stunned almost everyone watching it. In 1969, the newly elected president, Richard Nixon, endorsed something dubbed the Family Assistance Plan - the FAP.

Less than a year earlier, Nixon had run an acrimonious, hard-edged "law and order" candidacy for president. He had railed on ad nauseam about the rampant crime in the streets, those conniving welfare queens and cheats who were driving Cadillacs while receiving welfare payments, and all those students running riot on college campuses over the hapless forces of law and order. He called for tough tightening down on welfare as part of his promise of a clean sweep and it wasn't even artfully disguised racist language.

Nevertheless, once in office, Nixon had fallen under the spell - intellectually at least - of a youngish and often-unconventional Harvard academic, Daniel Patrick Moynihan, whom he had appointed as a senior domestic policy adviser in the White House. Moynihan...