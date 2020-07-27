South Africa: A Poor Week Past, With a Power Week Ahead (Well, Possibly)

27 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Erin Bates

On Friday 24 July the State Capture inquiry's head, who is also the second-in-command of SA's judiciary, compelled a high court judge to furnish affidavits and appear in person. Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo spoke sternly of absent Gauteng High Court Judge Tintswalo Makhubele. This, during a lacklustre week of hearings. Has the public lost faith in the process?

A little under two years into the State Capture inquiry's public hearings, it has lost considerable impetus. Hearings began in the heady days of the supposed "New Dawn" administration. Now, the government faces a new wave of procurement fraud during the national lockdown.

Public hearings began on Monday 20 August 2018. Then, the initial inquiry venue in Parktown, Johannesburg hummed with interest from various parties, including the public and press. (It has since moved to the City of Johannesburg's Council Chamber, which has cut costs.)

At first, several critical witnesses appeared, including former deputy minister of finance Mcebisi Jonas, former parliamentarian Vytjie Mentor, and Themba Maseko, previously chief of government communications.

The commission has held over 200 days of proceedings. Its work overall, including investigations, has cost the state hundreds of millions of rand. As of early July, the inquiry's reported...

