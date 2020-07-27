South Africa: Over R119,000 Cash and Cigarettes Estimated At R241,474 Confiscated

26 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Members of Springbok Public Order Police have arrested a male suspect for being in possession of R119 460,00 cash as a result of sale of tobacco products in contravention of the Disaster Management Act regulations.

Members of Springbok Public Order Police stopped a Ford Fiesta car between Springbok and Okiep on Sunday, 26 July 2020 at about 11: 45. The car was searched and a large amount of cash was discovered. Further investigation led police to a business premise in Springbok where cigarettes amounting to R241 474,00 were confiscated. The second suspect was immediately arrested.

The tobacco products were allegedly transported illegally from Namibia to South Africa through the Orange River.

The Provincial Commissioner of the Northern Cape, Lieutenant General Risimati Peter Shivuri has applauded the members of Springbok Public Order Police for their vigilance and alertness.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation will be investigating the case.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
7 Days of Mourning For Former Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.