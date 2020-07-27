South Africa: Over R119,000 Cash and Cigarettes Estimated At R241,474 Confiscated

press release

Members of Springbok Public Order Police have arrested a male suspect for being in possession of R119 460,00 cash as a result of sale of tobacco products in contravention of the Disaster Management Act regulations.

Members of Springbok Public Order Police stopped a Ford Fiesta car between Springbok and Okiep on Sunday, 26 July 2020 at about 11: 45. The car was searched and a large amount of cash was discovered. Further investigation led police to a business premise in Springbok where cigarettes amounting to R241 474,00 were confiscated. The second suspect was immediately arrested.

The tobacco products were allegedly transported illegally from Namibia to South Africa through the Orange River.

The Provincial Commissioner of the Northern Cape, Lieutenant General Risimati Peter Shivuri has applauded the members of Springbok Public Order Police for their vigilance and alertness.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation will be investigating the case.