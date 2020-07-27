South Africa: The Great Schools Argument - a Response to Stephen Grootes and Nic Spaull

analysis

The government has to make a very difficult choice: whether or not, and the extent to which, schools should be reopened.

I recently had the worst media interview of my life, which includes 30 years as an academic. It was conducted by, of all people, Stephen Grootes, one of the very best journalists in South Africa. I was effectively accused of misrepresenting the truth, and the interview was cut short. To be fair, Grootes was later very gracious, and gave an apology on air.

The dispute reflects the emotion and tension that clouds "The Great Schools Argument" (Daily Maverick 23 July). This debate is indeed important. It might have an impact on government policy, still to be announced, and, hence, lives.

I will come to the bigger issue, in the process responding to op-eds by Nic Spaull (Daily Maverick 22 July) and Grootes (Daily Maverick 23 July) and also reinforcing some points made by Narnia Bohler Muller and myself in a summary of our research (Daily Maverick 22 July). Hopefully, I can take the debate forward.

First, though, I must deal with the misrepresentation, which will help to clarify the problem. In the show, after an opening where I presented...