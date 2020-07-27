South Africa: Brutal School Ties - 'Everyone Is Just Looking At Me Like I'm a Piece of Meat'

27 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sam Cowen

In September 2018, Collan Rex, the former water polo coach at Parktown Boys High School, found guilty of 144 charges of sexual assault and 14 of assault, was sentenced to 23 years in prison. It was one year longer than he'd been alive. This is an extract from Sam Cowen's book that examines the trail of destruction that the abuse left behind and how a code of silence allowed it to continue for so long.

The second visit to see Collan [Rex] nearly didn't happen. I had to travel for four hours back up to the prison to drop off the interviews we'd done together and the chapter on him, so that he could read it and be sure I hadn't made any factual errors.

I didn't trust the postal system, and I couldn't leave it much longer - my deadline was only a week away. Jolene had a church function on the Saturday so I offered to take her with me on the Sunday. She hadn't had another chance to see him since our last visit.

I set my alarm again for 2.45am. Then Jolene texted me. "You know Limpopo is on lockdown?" she asked. "Limpopo is not on...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

