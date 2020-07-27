South Africa: Man Wanted for Rape

27 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Kimberley SAPS Detectives are on the lookout for a male coloured person believed to be in his late 20's, light in complexion for a rape case.

The incident happened on Friday, 05 June 2020 at about 12:30. It is alleged that the suspect forced the victims into an old building at Beaconsfield where he first threatened them with a knife before forcing himself on them.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect's whereabouts is requested to contact the investigating officer, Constable Tsiane at 078 266 4727 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Every information will be treated with the strictest confidence.

