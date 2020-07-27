South Africa: Murder Suspect Arrested - Kwanobuhle

press release

Fighting the scourge of gender based violence must never stop until those responsible for the innocent attacks on vulnerable women and children are arrested and sent to prison.

A 55-year-old murder suspect was arrested today, Sunday, 26 July 2020 for the murder of his estranged wife while she was attending a funeral in Matanzima Cemetery in Kwanobuhle.

It is alleged that at about 10:00, the victim (in her fifties) was at the cemetery when she was approached by the suspect who fired a shot, injuring her. The victim was rushed to a local hospital for medical treatment but later succumbed to her injuries.

The suspect was arrested on the scene and the firearm seized.

The firearm will be sent to ballistics for analysis.

The suspect will appear in the Kwanobuhle Magistrates' court on Tuesday, 28 July 2020, on a charge of murder.