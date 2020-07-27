Namibia: Leicher, De Waal Star for APs Invitation Side

An Africa Personnel Services Invitation team thrashed St Paul's College by an innings and 172 runs in an APS u16 match on Saturday.

A brilliant third-wicket partnership of 243 runs by Dylan Leicher and Lu-Hendro de Waal put them on course for victory as they amassed a huge total of 381 runs off their 50 overs and then dismissed St Pauls for 96 in their first innings, and 113 in their second.

St Paul's sent the APS team in to bat after winning the toss and seemed to have made a good decision when Michael Feely (3) and SW Kuhn (0) were dismissed in quick succession.

Leicher and De Waal however got together and gradually put the APS in charge with a great partnership.

Leicher reached his 50 off 43 balls and continued to score freely to reach his century off 88 balls.

He was run out shortly after for 105 off 92 balls, which included 13 fours.

De Waal was even more impressive as he scored 13 fours and five sixes in his innings of 143.

He took a while to find his range, reaching his 50 off 59 balls, but then picked up the tempo to reach his century off 84 balls. He continued to attack the bowling, before being dismissed by Henry van Wyk for 143 off 106 balls.

Further down the order, Dian Jacobs scored 19 and Christo Bronckhorst 15 before the whole side was out for 381 runs.

Jack Parker was St Paul's best bowler, taking four wickets for 56 runs off seven overs.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

St Pauls got off to a poor reply as Dian Jacobs bowled Ramsay McDonald and Hansie de Villiers for ducks with the total on six.

Henry van Wyk added 11 and Ryan Moffett 13, but APS struck with two wickets in quick succession to reduce them to 28/4.

Further down the order, Jack Parker added 21 not out and Connor Murphy 13 but APS pegged them back with regular wickets before the whole team was out for 96 runs.

APS's best bowlers were Dian Jacobs, who took three wickets for 10 runs and Christo Bronckhorst who took 3/15.

With a 285-run deficit, St Paul's were forced to follow on and things didn't go much better in their second innings.

Ramsay McDonald scored a dogged 30 which came off 80 balls and included two fours, but he received little support. The only other batsmen to reach double figures were Hansie de Villiers (11), Tino Kaise (12) and Alex Volschenk (15) as they reached 159 for the loss of eight wickets at the close of play.

For APS, Michael Feely took two wickets for 27 runs, and Dylan Leicher two wickets for seven runs.