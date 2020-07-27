Ghana: President Akufo-Addo to Commission Water Projects in Northern, North East and Savanna Regions

27 July 2020
Ghana Presidency (Accra)

The President of the Republic Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will from Monday 27thJuly, 2020 begin a three-day tour of the Northern, North East and Savanna regions of the country.

He is expected on this tour to commission projects, break ground for new projects to begin and visit the revered palaces of traditional authorities.

As such, President Akufo-Addo will pay a courtesy call on the Kusawguwura and proceed to commission the Yapei Water Project in the Yapei Kusawgu constituency on Monday July 27 to mark Day One of the tour in the Savanna Region.

Day Two will also find the President in the North East and Northern regions. He will call on the Nayiri and proceed to commission the Nalerigu Water Project. He will also cut the sod for work to begin on an Ultra-modern regional office for the Youth Employment Agency in Nalerigu in the North East region.

The final day's tour schedule will begin with a courtesy call on the Yaa-Na, Mahama Abukari II, in Yendi. The President will also cut the sod for the construction of the Yendi Water Project and to Damongo in the Savanna region to pay a courtesy call on the Yagbonwura and cut the sod for the Damongo Water Project to also begin.

This activity will be the climax of the President's tour of the three regions.

